European markets head for higher open as negative sentiment retreats

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 32 points higher at 8,151, Germany's DAX up 58 points at 18,210, France's CAC 40 up 34 points at 7,567 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 188 points at 33,832, according to data from IG.

Regional markets digested the latest consumer price data from the euro zone yesterday, which showed headline inflation in the euro area dipped to 2.5% in June, in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

However, the closely watched figures for core and services inflation remained stubbornly high, holding at 2.9% and 4.1%, respectively.

There are no major earnings or data releases Wednesday.