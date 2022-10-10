Russia-Ukraine War

Blasts Rock Kyiv After Putin Accuses Ukraine of Crimea Bridge Attack ‘Terrorism'

At least 8 people were killed and 24 others injured after Russian missile attacks hit the capital, Ukrainian officials said.

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack
AP Photo/Adam Schreck

Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv on Monday, shattering months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

At least 8 people were killed and 24 others injured after Russian missile attacks hit the city, Ukrainian officials said.

NBC News has not verified the claims.

The blasts came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "terrorism" after the bridge connecting Russia and annexed Crimea was severely damaged in a huge explosion that dealt a strategic and symbolic blow to the Kremlin.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After Putin's comments Sunday, Ukraine was braced for retaliation that appeared to arrive early Monday.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarRussiaUkraineKiev
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us