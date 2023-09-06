Facing health questions, McConnell vows to finish his term ending in 2027

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed questions Wednesday about whether he'll retire, vowing to serve out his terms as Republican leader and as a senator from Kentucky.

"I have no announcements to make on that subject," he told reporters when asked if he has any plans to retire soon. "I am going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term."

McConnell is on a two-year term as GOP leader, expiring after the 2024 election. His term as a senator expires in January 2027.

The remarks came at McConnell's first press conference since returning to Washington, and one week after the second of two apparent freeze-ups he's had while speaking to reporters, which have sparked fresh questions about the 81-year-old senator's health.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Republican leader remained silent for more than 30 seconds after being asked if he will run for re-election.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.