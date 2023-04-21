Fiery Crash Shuts Down I-95 in Connecticut

A crash and fuel tanker rollover sparked a massive fire and closed Interstate 95 South in Groton at the Gold Star Bridge for hours Friday.

State police said there were multiple injuries reported in the incident.

Gov. Ned Lamont later said the truck driver died in the crash.

The governor said a tire blew out on a passenger vehicle which caused it to come into contact with the fuel tanker. The tanker rolled over and burst into flames, spilling about 2,200 gallons of fuel, he said.

The burning fuel spilled down through the bridge and into the Thames River below, according to Lamont.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the truck was carrying home heating oil. The agency has set up containment booms in the river to keep the fuel from spreading.

The highway is the major thoroughfare between Boston and New York and thousands of vehicles travel over the bridge each day, Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick said.

The northbound side of the highway was closed but has reopened.

Inspectors from the state Department of Transportation will be checking in the damage to the bridge to determine the structural integrity.

DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said he expected the I-95 South to be closed for an extended period of time until they can determine if it is safe to reopen.

State police said buildings below the bridge were on fire. While Hedrick said there were brush fires, but no structures were on fire. He added that the fire melted some of the guardrails.

He said fires under the bridge were contained and power lines that came down have been de-energized.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.