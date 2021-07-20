capitol riot

Fourth Oath Keeper in Capitol Riot Pleads Guilty, Cooperates With FBI

Caleb Berry admitted in federal court that he and other group members planned for Jan. 6 and entered the Capitol in a single-file formation

A fourth person who joined with members of the far-right Oath Keepers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty Tuesday and was cooperating with federal investigators.

The man, Caleb Berry, 20, of Tampa, Florida, admitted in federal court in Washington, D.C., that he and other group members planned for Jan. 6 and entered the Capitol in a single-file formation.

Prosecutors had asked a federal judge to keep records of his case under seal until Tuesday to avoid tipping off other Oath Keepers who face federal charges.

