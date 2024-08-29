German inflation posts surprise drop to 2% in August

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

The harmonized German consumer price index eased to 2% in August, coming in lower than analysts had expected, preliminary data from the German statistics office Destatis said Thursday.

A Reuters poll had forecast the CPI would come in at 2.3%. In July, the harmonized CPI figure was 2.6% on an annual basis.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

