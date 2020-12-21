Gov. Lamont Announces Approval of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in Conn.

Governor Ned Lamont has announced approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut on Monday and said more than 60,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the state this week.

Lamont said he has directed the state Dept. of Public Health to add Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to the state's ongoing vaccination program after a recommendation from the Governor's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group's Science Subcommittee.

According to Lamont, the co-chairs of the subcommittee said in a report that it has full confidence in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval process and that it has no concerns about it moving forward.

Under this first phase of Connecticut’s vaccination program, the vaccine is being administered to healthcare workers and medical first responders, as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 21, 2020

Lamont said the state is expecting to receive about 63,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. Those doses are in addition to the 31,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that have been delivered to the state since Monday. Another 24,375 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive this week as well, he added.

An FDA panel overwhelmingly backed Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, paving the way to distribute the second COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. Former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts joined LX News to break down what to expect next and to explain why VP Mike Pence's televised vaccination was a positive step toward building public confidence.

While under the first phase of the state's vaccination program, the vaccine is being administered to healthcare workers and medical first responders. Staff and residents of long-term care facilities are also being given the vaccination, according to state officials.

With two vaccines expected to be available soon, NBC Connecticut spoke with two experts about the development of and differences between the two vaccines.

“This is another important step forward in getting this vaccine to as many people in our state so that we can better manage this disease and prevent its spread,” Governor Lamont said.

“We’re doing everything we can to get as many doses to the people who need it most, and over the coming days and weeks we expect our supply to significantly grow," he added.