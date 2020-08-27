PLYMOUTH

Beefalo That Escaped Meat Processing Plant on the Loose in CT

Police in Plymouth are searching for a beefalo that's on the loose after escaping from a meat processing facility two weeks ago.

The animal was seen somewhere in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

Police said the beefalo, a cross between bison and domestic cattle, came from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts and escaped a nearby animal processing facility around two weeks ago. 

There was no sign of it until a few days ago when Plymouth police received a report of the beefalo in the woods off Judd Road, around 55 miles away from Becket, Massachusetts.

Then, police on the midnight shift saw the animal Wednesday near Route 72 and tried to capture it, but the beefalo puts its head down and scratched at the ground as if it was going to charge, so officers moved away and the animal went into the woods, police said.

The beefalo is about 2,000 pounds and can be highly aggressive, police warned.

They warn that there is a public safety concern and they are asking everyone traveling in the area to use caution and not approach the animal.

If you see it, call the Plymouth Police Department 860-589-7779 or call 911.

