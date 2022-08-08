Homemade Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups heavy cream

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract, vanilla powder is also nice and rich!

6 lrg egg yolks, room temperature and whisked vigorously

1 lb fresh strawberries

3 TBS sugar, turbinado is nice

1/2 tsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/8 tsp kosher salt

PREPARATION:

In a medium pot on medium low heat, simmer heavy cream with sugar and kosher salt until the mixture is smooth and dissolved.

Temper the yolks by adding 1/3 of the hot cream mixture to the bowl of whisked eggs in gradual droplets so as not to scramble the eggs, constantly stirring.

Over medium low heat, return the cream mixture to the heat and slowly add the tempered eggs to the pot, whisking constantly.

Gently cook to 170*, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat and pour through a fine mesh strainer to collect any bits of egg that did not incorporate into a heat safe sealable container.

In a food processor, puree fresh strawberries, with sugar, lemon juice and pinch of salt. Taste and adjust seasoning with lemon juice and sugar.

Fold into custard mixture and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.

When the custard mixture is completely chilled, it is ready for your ice cream maker. Prepare according to your machine's specifications.