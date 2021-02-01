Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Dems File Resolution to Strip Rep. Greene of Committee Assignments

The Rules Committee said it would consider the resolution Wednesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A group of House Democrats introduced a resolution Monday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her two committee assignments as a consequence for her inflammatory and false statements.

The resolution, sponsored by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, both of Florida, and Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, would remove Greene from the House Education & Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee.

The Rules Committee said it would consider the resolution on Wednesday afternoon, the first step in getting it to a vote on the floor.

U.S. & World

coronavirus relief 14 hours ago

Biden Meets Republicans as Democrats Push on for Virus Aid

coronavirus pandemic 4 hours ago

Pandemic's Deadliest Month in US Ends With Signs of Progress

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Marjorie Taylor GreeneCongress
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us