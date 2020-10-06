Hurricane Delta Could Become Category 4 Storm Before Making Landfall: NHC

Hurricane Delta continues its push through the waters south of Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday, looking to be a major storm when it is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast later this week.

The latest advisory Tuesday morning has the storm as a Category 2 with winds of 100 miles per hour moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph. It's sitting 420 miles to the east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

A hurricane warning is in effect for portions of Mexico, including Cozumel, while a tropical storm warning and watch are in effect for portions of the Cayman Islands as well as Cuba.

Here is the track and intensity forecast for #Delta. Possible cat 4 for #Cancun and possibly a major landfalling hurricane in the northern #GulfofMexico. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/wwUQSE0cLi — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) October 6, 2020

Forecasters expect Delta to strengthen as high as a Category 4 storm before striking Mexico by Wednesday, bringing a storm surge of six to nine feet while dropping as much as six inches of rain.

Delta is forecast to make landfall in the United States on Saturday along the coast near Louisiana, which has already been struck by several storms during a busy 2020 hurricane season. The storm is not expected to impact South Florida.