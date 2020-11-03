IMAGES: Long Lines, Snow as New Englanders Head to Polls Amid Pandemic Published 51 mins ago • Updated 18 mins ago New England voters headed to the polls to vote for president and on local races and ballot questions, Tuesday, in some cases braving the snow, cold and long lines to do so. 11 photos 1/11 NBC Boston A quick burst of snow didn’t top these voters from waiting in line at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. 2/11 NBC Boston Long lines on Tuesday morning at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. The doors opened at 6 a.m. 3/11 NBC Boston Former Governor of NH John Lynch arrives at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. 4/11 NBC Boston New Englanders showed out early Tuesday morning at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. 5/11 NBC Boston New Englanders showed out early Tuesday morning at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. 6/11 NBC Boston Rep. Chris Pappas waits in line to cast his ballot at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. 7/11 NBC Boston Former Governor of NH John Lynch arrives at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. 8/11 NBC Boston Mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire Joyce Craig walks towards the Webster School after a media interview. 9/11 NBC Boston A quick burst of snow didn’t top these voters from waiting in line at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. 10/11 NBC Boston A quick burst of snow didn’t top these voters from waiting in line at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. 11/11 NBC Boston A quick burst of snow didn’t top these voters from waiting in line at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. This article tagged under: Decision 2020Election Daypolls 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Boston Businesses Board Up Storefronts Ahead of Election Day Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles IMAGES: Stunning Photos From New England's 1st Widespread Snowfall Hour-by-Hour Timeline of New England's 1st Widespread Snowfall of the Season