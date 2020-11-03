IMAGES: Long Lines, Snow as New Englanders Head to Polls Amid Pandemic

New England voters headed to the polls to vote for president and on local races and ballot questions, Tuesday, in some cases braving the snow, cold and long lines to do so.

A quick burst of snow didn't stop these voters from waiting in line at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Long lines on Tuesday morning at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. The doors opened at 6 a.m.
Former Governor of NH John Lynch arrives at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire.
New Englanders showed out early Tuesday morning at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire.
New Englanders showed out early Tuesday morning at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Rep. Chris Pappas waits in line to cast his ballot at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Former Governor of NH John Lynch arrives at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire Joyce Craig walks towards the Webster School after a media interview.
A quick burst of snow didn’t top these voters from waiting in line at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire.
A quick burst of snow didn’t top these voters from waiting in line at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire.
A quick burst of snow didn’t top these voters from waiting in line at the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire.

