holiday shopping

It's Crunch Time Now! Saturday's a Big Mailing Deadline for Christmas Delivery

Better get those greeting cards and packages in the mail.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

If you want your Christmas cards and packages to arrive to your friends and family in time for the holiday, Saturday's the day to get them in the mail.

The U.S. Postal Service deadline for Christmas delivery for first-class mail and first-class packages is Saturday, Dec. 17.

You'll have a couple more days to send things vis Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express.

Below, the major deadlines for each of the services:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

US Postal Service

  • December 15: USPS retail ground service
  • December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
  • December 17: First-class packages
  • December 18: Priority Mail
  • December 23: Priority Mail Express

For more, including international and military mail deadlines, see the full list here.

UPS

  • December 21: 3-Day Select
  • December 22: 2nd Day Air services
  • December 23: Next-day Air services
  • For ground shipping, UPS says to check the website for a quote

For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.

FedEx

  • December 9: Ground & Freight economy
  • December 15: Ground & Home delivery
  • December 21: Express Saver
  • December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM
  • December 23: Overnight services
  • December 24: Same-day services

For more options, see the full FedEx list here.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 20 mins ago

President Biden to Talk Expanded Veterans Benefits in Delaware

news 3 hours ago

Millennials Bought an Abandoned High School for $100,000 and Turned It Into a 31-Unit Apartment Building — Take a Look Inside

Dates may vary for Alaska and Hawaii in all cases. Visit each site for guidelines.

This article tagged under:

holiday shoppingUPSFedExUSPS
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us