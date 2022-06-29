9/11

Last Missing Portrait of 9/11 Victim Placed in Memorial Photo Wall

Antonio Dorsey Pratt's portrait, provided through Voices Center for Resilience, an organization started after 9/11 that is dedicated to remembering the victims, was hung on the wall

By Joseph Frederick

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

A portrait filled the last vacancy on the photo wall at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on Wednesday, concluding the almost 16-year-long project to memorialize the hundreds killed as a result of the terrorist attacks of 2001.

Antonio Dorsey Pratt's portrait, provided through Voices Center for Resilience, an organization started after 9/11 that is dedicated to remembering the victims, was hung on the wall. Pratt was an employee of Cantor Fitzgerald Forte Food Service on the 101st floor of the north tower of the old World Trade Center.

“This is a chapter in the sense that we were able to provide the last missing photograph for the exhibit,” said Mary Fetchet, director of Voices Center for Resilience.

Alice Greenwald, CEO of the memorial and museum, said Pratt's photo marked the completion “of a process that began almost 16 years ago when we began work on just even imagining what the 9/11 Memorial & Museum would be and what it would contain.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pratt's photo is blurry because “in order to focus on his beautiful face, a lot of work had to be done to zero in and enlarge and enlarge to the point where it could be appropriate for the scale of the installation,” Greenwald said.

The image is still recognizable despite all the enhancements, Greenwald said.

The memorial exhibition honors the 2,977 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001 by the hijacked planes that crashed in New York City, at the Pentagon and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. It also honors the six people killed in the terrorist bombing of the World Trade Center on Feb. 26, 1993.

More September 11 Coverage

9/11 museum Mar 16

9/11 Museum Now Has Photos of Every Victim Who Died in Attack — Except One

9/11 Jun 17

Virginia Family Meets Man Who Split Dollar Bill With Their Late Father on 9/11

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

9/119/11 memorialSept. 11
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us