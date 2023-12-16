New Hampshire

Man dead in New Hampshire crash; driver charged with DWI

New Hampshire State Police responded to several calls of a crash on I-93 Southbound at around 10:28 p.m.

One person is dead after a two car crash in Sanbornton, New Hampshire on Friday night.

According to authorities, officers located an Audi Q5 down and embankment to the right and a Volkswagen Jetta 100 feet to the south and off into the median.

The driver of the Audi was identified as 38-year-old Kristina Perry, from Franklin, NH was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to a local hospital, police say.

The driver of the Jetta was identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Anthony from Pittsfield, New Hampshire, was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities.

According to police, Anthony's vehicle was disabled in the right hand breakdown lane and he was outside of his vehicle when he and his vehicle were struck by the Audi.

Perry is being held without bail and scheduled to appear in court on Monday, December 18.

One lane of the interstate was shut down for six hours but has since been reopened.

