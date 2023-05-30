California

Marines and Group of Teens Brawl on California Pier Over Memorial Day Weekend, Officials Say

The altercation was partly captured on cell phone video and shared on social media

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Deputies in Southern California said they are investigating a fight over Memorial Day weekend that involved several Marines and numerous juveniles and young adults.

The altercation, partly captured on cell phone video and shared on social media, happened Friday at the San Clemente Pier, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in an Instagram statement. The department did not immediately provide details on what happened.

In the video, a male who appears to be a teenager punches a man in the back of the head. The man turns around and charges at the teen. During the scuffle, several other people surround and hit the man. People can be heard shouting "get his a--" and "get that f-----."

The fight is eventually broken up after a man and woman intervene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

California
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us