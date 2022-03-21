Mass. Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend on Maine Beach Enters Insanity Plea

A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.

Police charged Jeffrey Buchannan with murder stemming from Pattelena’s death. Both were from Bedford, Massachusetts.

Buchannan’s attorney said during a Monday hearing that he is requesting an independent evaluation of his client, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

An affidavit filed last year stated that witnesses reported seeing Buchannan leave the scene on foot before being apprehended, the Portsmouth Herald reported. Some of the assault was captured on a surveillance video from nearby businesses, the affidavit stated.

The video appeared to show Buchannan hit Pattelena while her back was turned to him. The affidavit stated that police collected evidence from the scene including the rock that appeared to be the weapon in the assault.

Buchannan told police he blacked out prior to the alleged assault.

Pattelena was already dead when police arrived; an autopsy concluded she died from head injuries.

State police said the two were domestic partners and had one child together. The child wasn’t present during the attack.