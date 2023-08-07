Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Texas catches fire

Crews with the Garland Fire Department continue to work on hot spots in a major fire at a paint plant.

Several units responded to a massive fire and explosions at the Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Garland. Calls for explosions came in to 911 just before 1:30 a.m.

Garland Fire Department responded within minutes and called a 2-alarm blaze but were able to get the fire contained within an hour and a half.

"All you see is the sky just keeps lighting up this bright fiery red orange, it was scary," said one witness. "You could smell it. If you know what paint smells like when you paint a house -- that was it smelled like."

Officials said one injury was reported -- an employee -- who was treated on scene. The details on their injuries are unknown. The rest of the employees were evacuated and accounted for.

No firefighters were injured during the blaze.

Those who live nearby the plant reported hearing frightening booms that shook them awake. Witnesses claimed to have heard explosions as far away as Firewheel Town Center, which is about five miles north of the plant.

"I heard a loud boom, followed by multiple loud booms. I lost count at over 15. And big bellows of smoke from fireballs rising from the plant," said neighbor Jim Norris, who has lived nearby for about 20 years. "Just right here at the corner you could feel the heat from the fire."

Residents and onlookers wore masks out of caution during the blaze.

"We were down at the light right here and I was being nosy. It was bright orange, couldn't see anything. Couldn't breathe," said witness Breann Terry.

James Dugger, PIO for Garland Fire Department, said hazmat crews with Richardson Fire Department have been called out to monitor the air quality. The Garland health and water departments were also notified to monitor the water runoff from the plant.

"To the residents, as of this time, we have no warnings for air quality. If they smell something, they can call the non-emergency line or stay inside but avoid the area at all possibilities," said Dugger. "Fire department responds to all kinds of incidents. Although we don't respond to this very often, the guys are prepared for it."

Most of Monday morning was spent working on hot spots. Garland Police has also been on scene to assist with road closures.

The plant is located at 701 South Shiloh Road in Garland. The plant also has an address of 3605 Forest Lane. The area immediately around the plant on Shiloh Road is closed off to drivers but the route along Forest Lane is open to traffic.

First responders say they still don't know what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Look for updates here on nbcdfw.com and on-air on NBC 5.