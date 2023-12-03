A Conn. mom was having a rough morning. She found unexpected kindness at a four-way intersection

It was a chaotic morning for Connecticut mom Erika Thiel as she was taking her daughter to day care.

First, Thiel had an encounter with a driver filled with road rage. The next minute, she was dealing with her toddler's tantrum and, at one point, nearly collided with a tractor trailer.

"So, I'm starting to feel the effects of the morning and those emotions that any person starts to feel when they're just trying to do everything, and it feels like everyone is coming at them," said Thiel.

That was until Thiel made it to a four-way intersection on Research Parkway in Meriden and noticed a woman dancing to the radio in her minivan.

"She is bumping, and she is singing. I could tell whatever she was listening to was a vibe," said Thiel.

Thiel said as they made eye contact, the woman smiled at her and kept on dancing. Her positive attitude was so infectious, Thiel said she started to dance.

"I just started laughing," she said. "That woman, she is just loving life right now, and I love that for her."

Later that day, Thiel posted about the encounter in a Facebook message, thanking the driver.

She went on to say how much she appreciated that moment as she was on the verge of a "full-blown anxiety attack." The woman's positive energy turned Thiel's whole day around.

She wasn't expecting the driver to see the message, but she did, and she commented on it.

"It was the first thing I read in the morning, and it just made my day. I wasn't even awake 20 minutes, and I saw it, and I was like, I have to tell her it was me," said Felicia Jones of Durham.

Jones helps people with disabilities find jobs in the community. She said "jamming out" is something she does regularly with her clients and when she is alone.

"I was just jamming out to Shania Twain. My normal everyday thing that I do is just jam out to music, and I just start dancing in the car," Jones said.

The interaction happened on Wednesday, and already, hundreds of people have reacted to Thiel's post.

Many have also shared in the comment section how this made their day better.

"I was like, I'm going to dance. I'm just going to continue dancing, and we just locked eyes, and I just kept going," said Jones.

A bad day made better all because someone stopped to spread some kindness.