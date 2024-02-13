Meta technical error causes chirping sound while scrolling on Facebook. Here's how to turn it off

A little birdie said Facebook has a new sound that appears while scrolling on the app. The social media giant's parent company, Meta, says the sound is part of a technical error.

"Hearing a chirping noise while scrolling through your Facebook Feed on your iPhone? It’s not you, it’s us! And it’s an unfortunate technical error that we're in the process of fixing," Andy Stone, Meta communications director, posted Tuesday morning.

Before the company offered clarification, some said the chirping sound was intended to make scrolling “more interactive,” according to data news company Distractify.

The accidental change made by Meta was not met with all positive responses.

“My sensory issues can’t handle this constant chirping glitch,” one X user posted as the update rolled out.

If you’re having the same issue, you might be wondering how to turn the feature off.

Begin by opening the app’s Menu page by clicking the bottom right button on the Facebook app. Click the Settings button under the Settings and Privacy page. Click the Media button under the Preferences page. Under Sounds, toggle the In-App Sound button to off.

In addition to stopping the chirping feature, turning the In-App Sound button off will keep users from hearing the sound made when pressing the Like, Comment and Share buttons.