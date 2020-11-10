New Hampshire, Maine Added to Connecticut's COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Connecticut has released the newest edition of the COVID-19 travel advisory list of the states and territories considered hot spots for coronavirus. This comes days after the state rolled back to what Gov. Ned Lamont called "Phase 2.1" as cases of the virus increase.

New Hampshire and Maine were added to the list Tuesday, and no areas were removed, bringing the total number of hotspots on the list to 46.

Conn. Travel Advisory List as of November 10:

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

A state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10-percent positivity rate meets the standards for being on Connecticut's travel advisory list.

Connecticut residents who are returning from one of these places after spending at least 24 hours there or people traveling to Connecticut from one of them will have to quarantine, with some exceptions, or submit a negative COVID-19 test.

Travel Advisory Exceptions

The travel advisory does provide some exceptions for workers coming to the state. The advisory does not apply to individuals remaining in Connecticut for less than 24 hours. There is also an exemption for workers coming to and from Connecticut who are considered essential, including those "who work in critical infrastructure as designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, including students in exempt health care professions, and any state, local, and federal officials and employees," according to the state's website.

Conn. Rolls Back to "Phase 2.1" as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Last Friday marked the first day of Connecticut's COVID-19 reopening rollback, Phase 2.1. Restaurants and entertainment businesses are adhering to stricter capacity limitations and are closing earlier while the public is also being asked to do their part.

People are asked to cooperate with a recommended curfew. From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont is urging people to stay off the streets.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching and coronavirus cases on the rise, many families are debating whether to gather for the holiday, or how to do it safely. No matter what you decide, NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker has some tips for talking to your family about your plans, without starting a fight.

With the COVID-19 infection rate rising of late, the Department of Public Health and the governor are urging people to restrict non-essential trips outside the home. People are also being asked to consider smaller Thanksgiving gatherings, limiting them to 10 or fewer people.

The increased infection rate has also forced restaurants to roll back to Phase 2 restrictions, called Phase 2.1. Beginning Friday, the last in-person service is at 9:30 p.m. and dining rooms must be closed by 10 p.m.; although takeout and delivery can continue.

Restaurants and event venues are looking at reduced capacity restrictions, and the governor is requiring restaurants to close dine-in service at 9:30 p.m.

Connecticut's Latest COVID-19 Numbers

On Monday, Connecticut's COVID-related hospitalizations reached a total of just shy of 500, which is a number not seen since May 29.

That was an increase of 94 hospitalizations since Friday.

Connecticut's positivity rate increased to 6.1% overnight, which is the highest rate since June 1, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has doubled hospitalizations in the past few weeks.

The state's positivity rate is 3.7%, with 3,338 more people testing positive for the virus over the weekend.

An additional 27 people have died. The state's death toll is now 4,698.

Pfizer/BioNTech Give Update on COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer announced Monday that early data of its coronavirus vaccine developed along with German biotech firm BioNTech shows its vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 among those without evidence of prior infection.

The news was welcomed by heath experts around the world.

"With this particular vaccine, no corners were cut," Senior Vice President of Global Drug Safety Research and Development for Pfizer, John Burkhardt, said. Burkhardt is also the director of Pfizer's lab site in Groton.

About 200 employees are working on this vaccination project in Groton, according to Burkhardt.

Connecticut is already preparing for the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine, but there is still much to be done before it will be available.

"I'm really proud of the way Groton plays a role in this," Burkhardt said.

A logistical challenge with the vaccine is keeping it cold.

"We are working very hard on that. There is a whole fleet of experienced and talented people at Pfizer who are working on this," Burkhardt said.

A major factor when the vaccine comes out is to decide who has the capacity to store it and who will be capable to store it at low temperatures, according to Trinity Health of New England president & CEO Dr. Reginald Eadie.

Priority will be given to health care workers, first responders and people at high risk in the state, Eadie said.

Eadie is a co-chair of the governor's COVID-19 vaccine advisory group.

Frequently Asked Questions