Shooting involving a police officer under investigation in Wallingford, Conn.

A shooting involving a police officer is under investigation in Wallingford on Monday morning.

Police said it happened on North Airline Road around 2:40 a.m.

The road is closed from the 100 block through the intersection with Pauline Court. The closure is until further notice.

The Office of the Inspector General, the New Haven State's Attorney's Office and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division-Eastern District are conducting the investigation.

Authorities have not released any other details about the shooting.

