Over 60,000 biometric gun safes have been recalled after a lawsuit alleged a 12-year-old died by accessing a firearm from a safe.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday it was recalling the Fortress Safe gun safes because they can allow unauthorized access, causing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

The CPSC said the recalled gun safes include portable lock boxes, personal safes, pistol vaults, and gun cabinets. The safes were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Scheel’s, Sportsman’s Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, Amazon and Ebay.com.

“Consumers can believe they have properly programmed the biometric feature when in fact the safe remains in the default to open mode, which can allow unauthorized users, including children, to access the safe to remove hazardous contents, including firearms,” the CPSC recall said.

Gun thefts are up, in part because many more guns are being stolen from cars. "States are not passing laws that require those guns to be stored safely," and gun purchases are up overall in the last few years, leading to this spike, says Allison Anderman, senior counsel at Giffords.

The announcement comes after a lawsuit was filed alleging a 12-year-old boy died by a firearm from inside a safe, the recall said.

The commission received 39 additional reports of the safes being accessed by “unpaired” fingerprints.

The CPSC recall asked owners to stop using the biometric feature and to remove the batteries from the safe. Consumers can receive a free replacement by contacting Fortress Safe.