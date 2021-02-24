coronavirus pandemic

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Works Well in Big ‘Real World' Test

It seemed as effective in folks over 70 as in younger people

By Marilynn Marchione

A large real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine confirms that it’s very effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose. The results come from a mass vaccination campaign in Israel. They give strong reassurance that the benefits seen in smaller tests persisted when the vaccine was used in a general population. The vaccine was 92% effective at preventing severe disease after two shots and 62% after one. Its estimated effectiveness for preventing death was 72% two to three weeks after the first shot. The New England Journal of Medicine published results Wednesday.

