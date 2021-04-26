‘Pink' Supermoon Will Light Up Monday Night Sky

A “Pink” supermoon will illuminate the sky Monday night – and it’ll appear bigger and brighter than other full moons thus far this year.

April’s supermoon, the first of two in 2021, will be its fullest at 11:32 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

But, is tonight’s full moon actually going to be pink? Not quite.

Monday night’s supermoon will be its usual golden color, only bigger, brighter, and a little closer to earth.

The moon’s name corresponds with the springtime bloom of the pink-hued wildflower, creeping phlox – which is also called “moss pink.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American moon names in the 1930s, with April’s full moon being named the “Pink Moon.”

May’s full moon is the “Flower Moon” and June’s is the “Strawberry Moon,” according to the almanac.

For the best view of the supermoon, experts say go to an open area and simply look up.