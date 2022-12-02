Waterbury

Police Arrest Naugatuck Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter

Christopher Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks

By Angela Fortuna

Naugatuck Police/NBC CT

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said.

Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m.

Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks. He's accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He was taken into custody in the area of 400 Grand St.

Naugatuck police said Camilla Francisquini was choked, stabbed and dismembered on Nov. 18. Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant that charges her father with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. Bond for him has been set at $5 million.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Two police sources say a concerned citizen called the anonymous tip line, which resulted in Francisquini's arrest.

When police confronted Francisquini at a bus stop in the area, he resisted arrest, the police sources said.

Camilla would have turned one this Saturday.

U.S. & World

Louisiana 3 mins ago

French President Emmanuel Macron Visits Louisiana to Boost Cultural Ties

Elections 30 mins ago

Democrats Move to Make South Carolina, Not Iowa, 1st Voting State

Naugatuck Police said they'll be holding a news conference later this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyWaterbury police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us