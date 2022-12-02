The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said.

Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m.

Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks. He's accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He was taken into custody in the area of 400 Grand St.

Naugatuck police said Camilla Francisquini was choked, stabbed and dismembered on Nov. 18. Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant that charges her father with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. Bond for him has been set at $5 million.

Two police sources say a concerned citizen called the anonymous tip line, which resulted in Francisquini's arrest.

When police confronted Francisquini at a bus stop in the area, he resisted arrest, the police sources said.

Camilla would have turned one this Saturday.

Naugatuck Police said they'll be holding a news conference later this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.