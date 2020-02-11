Virginia State Police

Young Virginia Couple Found Slain on Rural Highway

By Julie Carey, Gina Cook and Brianna Crummy

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young couple from Northern Virginia were found shot to death in the median of a rural highway hours away from home, relatives say.

Ayanna Maertens-Griffin, 18, and her 21-year-old boyfriend Joel Bianda were found dead early Saturday morning in Halifax County on an isolated stretch of Route 58, Virginia State Police said. The silver Nissan Maxima they had been driving was nearby.

Relatives told News4 on Tuesday that both were shot once in the head.

U.S. & World

New Hampshire Primary 7 hours ago

Sanders’ Narrow Win Ups Pressure on Moderates to Coalesce

ROGER STONE 52 mins ago

Trial Team Quits Roger Stone Case in Dispute Over Sentence

Maertens-Griffin's father George Maertens Aramayo was supposed to get married this week. Instead, he’s making funeral arrangements for his daughter.

"So many things running through my head. It's, you know, from one extreme to the other. I definitely now understand the words of a parent's true nightmare," Maertens Aramayo told News4 sister station WSLS in an interview.

Family members said Bianda told them he and Maertens-Griffin were driving to Danville to pick up a friend.

Maertens-Griffin graduated from Northwest High School in Montgomery County at age 16, her mother told News4. She took computer science classes at Northern Virginia Community College and recently moved to Fairfax County.

"Even through the worst of days, she would light up, you know, anyone's face if they were having a rough day. Beautiful personality. Beautiful human. Everyone that encountered her loved her," her mother, Melissa Griffin, told News4 by phone.

Griffin said she spoke to her daughter on the phone Friday night and Maertens-Griffin didn't mention any plans to go to Danville.

She's hoping the police will find her daughter's killer quickly.

"I hope that whoever is responsible for this is caught and, you know, punished to the fullest extent," Griffin said.

This article tagged under:

Virginia State PoliceVirginia
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us