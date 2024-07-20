Police investigating ‘sudden death' in New Haven, Conn.

Investigators are seeking information in connection with a "sudden death" in New Haven on Friday.

New Haven police said Saturday that officers responded just after 7 a.m. Friday to a report of a man lying face-down in a stream in the area of Hemingway Street and Eastern Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's cause of death is still under investigation.

Statement regarding the sudden death yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vPRrYvX2Ya — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) July 20, 2024

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304.