Police investigating ‘sudden death' in New Haven, Conn.

By Cat Murphy

NBC Connecticut

Investigators are seeking information in connection with a "sudden death" in New Haven on Friday.

New Haven police said Saturday that officers responded just after 7 a.m. Friday to a report of a man lying face-down in a stream in the area of Hemingway Street and Eastern Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us