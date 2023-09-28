marine life

Rare ‘Dumbo' octopus spotted during deep sea expedition near Honolulu

A rare “Dumbo” octopus was spotted 1,682 meters below the surface in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument near Honolulu

By Julia Elbaba

A rare octopus was filmed 1,682 meters below the North Pacific Ocean's surface near Honolulu, Hawaii.

Given the name "Dumbo," the octopus was spotted in the waters of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

“I’m glad we got to see a live one,” researchers can be heard saying on a video feed of the octopus, distributed last week as part of the NOAA and Ocean Exploration Cooperative expedition.

Its name was given due to its prominent ear-like fins which resemble the character from the 1941 Disney film “Dumbo."

Octopi like Dumbo live at extreme depths, according to National Geographic, living in depths up to 13,000 feet below the ocean's surface.

Their diets largely consist of worms, nails and other creatures that live near the ocean floor.
“Dumbo octopuses are naturally rare, and the deep sea is enormous, so these species have specialized behaviors to increase the likelihood that they can successfully reproduce anytime that they find a mate,” according to the conservation organization Oceana.

They can be seen in waters ranging from New Zealand to California's Monterey Bay to Papua New Guinea.

