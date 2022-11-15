Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement.

The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history.

The Democrats retained control of the Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.