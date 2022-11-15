Mitch McConnell

Rick Scott Will Challenge Mitch McConnell for Top Senate Leadership Post

McConnell has held the leadership position since 2007

Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement.

The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history.

The Democrats retained control of the Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnell
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us