Russia

Russian crews end 2-week rescue effort to reach 13 miners in a collapsed mine and declare them dead

The company that operates the mine, one of Russia's largest, said it would pay compensation to victims' families

By The Associated Press

Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP

Authorities in Russia's Far East on Monday called off a two-week rescue effort to reach 13 workers trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine and declared them dead.

The miners got trapped on March 18 at a depth of about 400 feet when part of the mine collapsed in the Zeysk district of the Amur region, about 3,000 miles east of the capital, Moscow.

About 200 rescuers used powerful pumps to try to take out water that flooded the mine, posing a challenge to the salvage operation.

Regional authorities and the mine operator announced the termination of rescue efforts on Monday, saying the mine remained flooded and that more of its sections could collapse, jeopardizing emergency responders.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The company that operates the mine, one of Russia's largest, said it would pay compensation to victims' families.

Officials have not said what caused the accident. Most mining accidents in the past have been blamed on violations of safety rules.

Separately, one worker died in an explosion that caused a rock collapse in an iron mine in Russia's central Sverdlovsk region on Monday, news agencies reported, cited the regional health ministry. The reports said the explosion was a planned operation and took place about 338 meters (1,080 feet) underground.

U.S. & World

FBI 41 mins ago

FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta field office

Education 45 mins ago

Winners of national penmanship contest crowned as handwriting is ‘having a moment'

Five miners were trapped in the blast at the mine in Krasnoturinsk, 1,370 kilometers (850 miles) east of Moscow. Three of those brought to the surface were hospitalized in serious condition, the reports said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us