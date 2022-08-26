Sandy Hook Families Accuse Alex Jones of Transferring Millions to Himself While Claiming Bankruptcy

Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting said in a court filing Thursday that Alex Jones has “systematically transferred millions of dollars” to himself and his family while claiming bankruptcy to avoid compensating the families in the several lawsuits he faces.

The families of nine Sandy Hook victims asked the federal bankruptcy court judge to order that Jones relinquish control of Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Jones’ far-right, conspiracy theory website Infowars.

“Since the Sandy Hook Families filed their lawsuits, the Debtor has systematically transferred millions of dollars to Alex Jones and his relatives and insider entities,” the filing said. “It claims to owe a massive, secured debt to an insider that was first documented as a loan when the Sandy Hook Families were securing key wins in Connecticut and Texas, but no records show that an actual debt existed before the Sandy Hook Families sued.”

“There are no honest debtors here,” the families said in the filing, adding that Jones was attempting to avoid paying them as they seek damages for falsely claiming that the school shooting, where 20 students and six educators were killed, was a hoax.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com