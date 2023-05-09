Senate Republicans Suggest Carroll Verdict Could Imperil Trump's 2024 Chances

Several Republican senators on Tuesday warned that the verdict against Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll case could pose significant challenges for the former president in his 2024 bid.

“The fact is, I do not think he could win the presidency,” Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters on Capitol Hill. "Regardless of what you think about him as an individual, to me, electability is...the sole criterion."

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said the verdict is clearly concerning.

“He’s been found to be civilly liable, how could it do anything else but create concern?” Cassidy said.

The comments from GOP senators came shortly after a New York jury found Trump liable of sexual abusing Carroll in a Manhattan department store nearly three decades ago. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims, but said that Trump was not liable for Carroll's alleged rape.

