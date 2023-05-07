Motorcycle crash

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Conn. Motorcycle Crash

One person has died and several others were injured after a motorcycle crash in Wolcott on Sunday.

Police said the accident happened on Lower County Road during the afternoon hours.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was killed in the collision. The person's identity has not been released.

Three people in the other vehicle, a Jeep, that was involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. The extent of those injuries are non-life threatening.

The accident reconstruction team has been called in to investigate.

Part of Lower County Road was shut down while authorities investigated the collision, but has since reopened.

