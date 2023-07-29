Virginia man killed by tree that crashed into home as violent storms sweep East Coast

Thousands remain without power and roads are closed Sunday after a powerful storm moved through the D.C. area Saturday.

A Virginia man was killed when a tree crashed down on his home during the storms.

The 43-year-old victim's wife said he was showering in their Dumfries home when the tree fell at about 5:30 p.m.

Prince William County police said they are investigating the cause of death.

A large tree fell on a car in the 2900 block of Foxhall Road NW in D.C., injuring two people. One is in serious condition, the other has minor injuries.

The collapsed treed smashed in a Mazda’s windshield and covered it with leaves and branches.

A neighbor said it was the worst storm he has seen in the area in 18 years.

“You can’t take 21st-century living for granted. I mean it’s, mother nature rules whether its sun, heat or snow,” the neighbor said. “And again, mother nature came through with a ferocious storm.”

Thousands lose power

The cold front that moved in Saturday to offer relief from three days of extreme heat and humidity interacted with that heat and humidity to create powerful storms that left more than 200,000 customers without power in D.C., Maryland and Virginia at one point.

As of about 8 a.m. Sunday, Pepco was reporting more than 17,000 customers were still without power. Dominion was reporting almost 30,000 customers still in the dark. BGE reported more than 10,000, SMECO reported more than 11,000, and MonPower reported about 200.

Downed trees cause damage across the region

There were numerous reports of fallen trees and branches. Several roads remained blocked by trees as of Sunday morning.

A tree fell on an apartment building in the 1200 block of Queen Street NE in D.C. Firefighters are checking for structural damage and evacuating residents. No injuries were reported.

Many trees fell across the George Washington Memorial Parkway, the National Park Service said. It is closed from Spout Run Parkway to the Beltway as crews remove trees and will remain closed Sunday until an assessment is complete.

NPS also reported that numerous trees fell across the Clara Barton Parkway in Maryland.

In the 3200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, the roof of a 31-unit apartment building was torn off during the storms. Residents were evacuated, and no one was injured.

After the storms whipped through, the National Zoo announced it will be closed Sunday for clean up.

A video captured by Storm Team4's Ryan Miller shows an electrical fire caused by downed tree limbs and power lines on Foxhall Road and Garfield Street NW. In the video, the lines can be heard buzzing as the fire burns above the street.

Storm damage recovery

The D.C. area began storm cleanup on Sunday with clear weather. Temperatures were cooler with highs only reaching the mid-80s and a steady drop in humidity during the afternoon.

People carefully moved around a tree that fell across a lane in the 3800 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW. Chainsaws whirred while people cleared fallen branches.

Nearby Annunciation Catholic Church continued services without electricity. One of its members said it was divine intervention that protected the church from falling tree limbs.

“That huge limb off of the tree could have landed on that beautiful church. And, I come here early Sunday mornings, I go ahead and get the church ready for mass, we have no electricity, we couldn't make coffee, so we had to get coffee from another firm," church member Joe Fiorillo said. "And people showed up, about the same amount of people that normally come to eight o'clock mass were here today."

The D.C. Office of Unified Communications tweeted they had received more than 125 reports of downed trees as of 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that they responded to 317 storm-related calls between 5 and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Extreme storms on the East Coast followed a national heatwave that has swept from west to east in July. On Thursday, 60% of the U.S., or 200 million people, were placed under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch, according to the National Weather Service.

