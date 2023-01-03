Suspect in Idaho Slayings Was Pulled Over Twice in Indiana Weeks Before Arrest

What to Know Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, was pulled over by both a Sheriff's Deputy and a State Trooper in Indiana on December 15 for driving too closely to another vehicle but was let go both times with a warning. NBC10 obtained body cam footage of one of the traffic stops.

Spokespersons for both the Sheriff's Office and State Troopers both said, "there was no information available on a suspect for the crimes in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number," at the time of the traffic stops.

In the video, Kohberger's passenger identified himself as his father.

On Dec. 15, around 10:40 a.m. EST, a Deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a white Hyundai Elantra on I-70 in Indiana. Officials said the Hyundai was pulled over just east of the rest park near the 107 mile marker.

The Sheriff’s Office said two men were inside the Elantra and they identified the driver as Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger was then let go with a warning for following another car too closely.

“At the time of the traffic stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the crimes in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number of the white Hyundai Elantra which was being reported in the media to have been seen in an around where the crime occurred,” a spokesperson for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Body camera footage captured the encounter. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing it however due to it being part of a criminal investigation.

Only a few minutes after being let go by the Deputy, Kohberger was pulled over again around 10:50 a.m. on I-70, this time by an Indiana State Trooper. Officials said Kohberger was once again following a vehicle too closely.

State Police released the body camera footage of the traffic stop which shows the trooper speaking with Kohberger as well as a man in the passenger seat who identified himself as Kohberger’s father.

After speaking with the men for a few minutes, the trooper also let them go with a verbal warning, having learned they had been stopped minutes before by the Deputy.

“At the time of this stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the crime in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number of the white Hyundai Elantra which was being reported in the media to have been seen in or around where the crime occurred,” an Indiana State Police spokesperson wrote.

The Dec. 15 traffic stops occurred more than a month after Kohberger allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington, were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. They were close friends and members of the university's Greek system.

Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he had been visiting the house that night.

DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Kohberger as the suspect, and officials were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered during the investigation, a law enforcement official said last week. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have said they are still looking for a murder weapon and a motive for the killings.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday by state police at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Kohberger agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania to face charges in Idaho.

Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday's brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he acknowledged facing four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge.

It was not immediately clear how soon authorities would arrange for Kohberger's transport back to Idaho _ a process that is generally kept secret because of security concerns. The court order gives authorities 10 days to get him there, and he is being held at a jail in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, until his extradition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

