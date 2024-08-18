Suspects wanted for taking construction forklift on a joyride, striking power lines

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

Police in Auburn, Maine, are searching for multiple people who allegedly broke into a storage facility construction site and took a forklift for a joyride.

According to police, the incident took place overnight on Turner and Center Streets in Auburn. Police say the suspects extended the forks and entangled them in the power lines overhead, which caused a significant power outage in the area.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Central Maine Power is working to repair the damage and restore power.

No one was injured. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and have not released details on the number of people who were involved.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us