Tesla Car Battery ‘Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Calif. Freeway, Requiring 6,000 Gallons of Water to Put Out

No injuries were reported. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously stated only 0.01% of Teslas have ever caught fire.

Sacramento firefighters respond to a fire after a Tesla car battery "spontaneously" burst into flames
Sacramento Metro Fire District

A Tesla car battery "spontaneously" burst into flames on a California freeway Saturday, and firefighters needed 6,000 gallons of water to put it out.

The Metro Fire Department said in a series of tweets that "nothing unusual" had occurred before the Tesla Model S became "engulfed in flames," but the agency said the car's battery cells "continued to combust" while the fire was being extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

