‘The whole house shook': Earthquake recorded in central Maine

An earthquake struck in central Maine earlier this week, coming as a surprise to locals who felt the rumbling as they dried out from the torrential rain that hit much of New England.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey, near the town line of Turner and Livermore. The quake was 9.6 kilometers beneath the ground and happened Tuesday evening.

Nearly 200 people had already filed responses to the USGS as of Thursday morning in an online field allowing people to share their experience with the earthquake.

People in the area described what they felt to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

"All of a sudden, I was like, 'What the-,' then I saw the report, and it was actually an earthquake," Glen Lewis told the news outlet.

Isaiah Davis, in Livermore, also told the NBC station that he felt the earthquake.

"Suddenly, you could hear a really loud noise and the whole house shook," David said.

More information about the earthquake is available from the USGS.