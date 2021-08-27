Two Calif. Men Arrested, Accused of Spraying Officers With Chemicals at Capitol Riot

Two Southern California men, including one with a history of political violence, were arrested Thursday and accused of spraying chemicals at police during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, officials said.

David Nicholas Dempsey, 34, of Los Angeles, and Jeffrey Scott Brown, 54, of Santa Ana, were picked up and charged with various offenses connected to the deadly attack by rioters, who sought to overturn the results of the presidential election, federal officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Dempsey was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, use of a dangerous weapon against police, civil disorder, entering a restricted area with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Brown was charged with inflicting bodily harm on an officer, obstruction of law enforcement, engaging in physical violence while in a restricted area and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

For more on this story, go to NBC News