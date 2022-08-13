Tijuana

U.S. Gov. Employees in Parts of Mexico Told to Shelter in Place Amid Violence

U.S. government employees in Tijuana and parts of Baja California have been told to shelter in place

By NBC 7 Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

U.S. government employees in Tijuana and parts of Baja California have been told to shelter in place as law enforcement in Mexico investigates multiple reports of vehicle fires, roadblocks and police activity, the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana said Friday night.

Reports of violence in Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate started Friday evening. People were being asked to avoid the areas or find a safe place if they can't get out, and to monitor news outlets for updates.

The mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, said at least 10 vehicles were set on fire. Ramirez said he has 2,000 police officers and 3,000 National Guard troops ready if necessary.

The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, shared a message on her Twitter account condemning violence, and said police had detained multiple people.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

TijuanaBaja California
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us