US national arrested in Russia on drugs trafficking charges

The Ostankino District Court of Moscow said in a statement dated Jan. 6 but released Tuesday that Robert Romanov Woodland would be detained for two months as part of a "pre-trial restriction."

A U.S. national has been arrested and detained on drugs charges in Russia, authorities said Tuesday, making him the latest American to be held pending a criminal trial in the country.

The Ostankino District Court of Moscow said in a statement dated Jan. 6 but released Tuesday that Robert Romanov Woodland, who has dual Russian-American nationality, would be detained for two months as part of a "pre-trial restriction."

He is accused of the "illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, production, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues," the statement said.

Russia's Criminal Code states that anyone found guilty of this crime can be jailed for eight to 20 years and face an unlimited fine.

Another U.S. national, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, is also detained and awaiting trial in Russia. In November a Moscow court extended his detention until at least January 30.

A Russian court on Tuesday upheld the detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charges.

