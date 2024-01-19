US Postal Service

USPS set to increase prices on stamps and some shipping services. What to know

The rate hikes from the U.S. Postal Service, first announced in November, are set to take effect on Sunday, Jan. 21.

By Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The cost to ship your letters and packages is going to increase this weekend.

The rate hikes from the U.S. Postal Service, first announced in November, are set to take effect on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The Postal Service is raising the cost of First-Class Forever postage stamps for letters from 66 cents to 68 cents. First-Class Mail Postcards will cost 2 cents more, from 51 cents to 53 cents.

The cost of stamps for international letters and postcards will increase by 5 cents, from $1.50 to $1.55.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Along with stamp increase, USPS is also hiking up prices for some package shipping services. USPS Ground Advantage cost will go up 5.4%, Priority Mail will increase by 5.7% and Priority Mail Express will go up 5.9%.

This article tagged under:

US Postal Service
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us