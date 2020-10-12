Vermont

Vermont Orchard Reopens After Coronavirus Outbreak

A total of 28 of the orchards’ migrant apple pickers have tested positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press

Champlain Orchards in Addison County has reopened after an outbreak of the coronavirus infected more than two dozen of its seasonal apple pickers.

The orchards were back to regular hours for pick-your-own apples this past weekend.

A total of 28 of the orchards’ migrant apple pickers have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has said the virus is contained to the site and emphasized there was no known risk to the public. He also said there is no risk from eating apples or any other products that were grown or produced from the orchards.

Champlain Orchards said Saturday that staff had undergone a third round of testing with no new positive cases.

