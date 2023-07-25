Video shows would-be steak thief leaving Texas store empty handed

A man in Houston, Texas, was caught on video trying to steal several packs of steaks from a grocery store during 4th of July.

According to police, the ordeal took place on 4th of July shortly before 5 p.m., when police said a man walked inside a Kroger supermarket and took steaks and other items from the meat section, NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reported.

Police said the man then began walking out of the store without paying for the items.

Surveillance video released by Houston police shows the man running to the exit with the items before a store employee tried to take some of them but was pushed away.

Two store security guards were then able to stop the man and take the items back. The suspect then fled the location on foot.

Police are now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with any information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.