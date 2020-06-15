WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. Gives Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to update the public on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis at 11 a.m. Monday.

Scott's latest press conference comes after he urged lawmakers to pass his $400 million economic relief bill on Friday. The Vermont Senate passed only a portion of Scott's economic recovery proposal.

The two-phase proposal injects $310 million of immediate relief for the most impacted sectors and businesses and is followed by $90 million for long-term recovery efforts, including funding for housing, community recovery and broadband expansion.

"If we don't protect these businesses now and we don't protect the jobs associated with those business, in a year or two from now we'll be suffering. It will almost be a self-fulfilling prophecy," Scott said Friday.

"If we do this right, if we preserve the businesses and give them a life line, then we'll be able to get through the hump, so to speak, the budgetary hump and have our economy back to normal in another year or so."

The $90 million in Phase 2 includes $55 million for financial assistance in the forms of grants and seed capital, $20 million for a broadband expansion program and $11 million in community and housing recovery and mortgage assistance.

The pandemic revealed the "absolute necessity" of broadband access, according to Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein, as Vermont residents with internet access have been able to stay safe by working from home, participate in online learning and access telehealth. Appropriately 23% of the population has insufficient broadband, Goldstein said last week.

State Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Friday that about one in five patients were show symptoms from the outbreak in Winooski, Vermont, a densely populated suburb of Burlington. As of Friday, 81 new cases of coronavirus were believed to be related to that outbreak.

Vermont has seen 1,127 cases of the novel coronavirus. The death toll remains at 55. To date, nearly 50,000 people have been tested in Vermont.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday a plan to once again allow visitors from out of state with restrictions.

Earlier last week, Scott addressed Vermont's plans for schools moving forward into the fall, noting that the state's official guidance will be released next week. All students will have a daily health check and may need to be closed if there are outbreaks in their communities.

Indoor dining at bars and restaurants also resumed in Vermont last week, with establishments capped at 25% capacity. Reservations are required.

Vermont has allowed visitors from the other New England states and New York to visit the state without quarantining -- so long as they come from one of the 55 counties that have virus infection rates of less than 400 per million residents. Vermonters are also allowed to travel to those areas and then return without quarantining.