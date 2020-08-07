Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in Vermont on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Vermont reported nine new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, for a total of 1,445 statewide since the pandemic began. There was one new death, for total number of 58 deaths. One person was hospitalized with COVID-19.

While the number of new cases in the state has remained low, nearly 150 Vermont inmates housed in a Mississippi prison have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, the head of the Vermont Corrections Department announced Wednesday.

Vermont houses 219 inmates at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, because of a lack of capacity in its own prisons. Late last month, six inmates who were returned to Vermont from the private Mississippi prison tested positive when they arrived at the Rutland, Vermont, correctional facility. That prompted Vermont’s Corrections Department to order that the remaining Vermont inmates in Mississippi be tested.

Schools in the state are working on plans to reopen under three possible models: full remote learning, full in-class learning and a hybrid of the two.

When he last spoke on Tuesday, Scott reiterated that Vermont is on track to start school in the fall due to a low number of coronavirus cases in the state.

"Our numbers continue to look good in Vermont, but we must continue to stay vigilant," he said.

Within the next two weeks, Vermont is projected to surpass 100,000 total coronavirus tests, or roughly 16% of its population, according to the state's health commissioner Mark Levine.

Levine said that the "time is right" for Vermont to re-open its schools, likening them to a "microcosm of society."