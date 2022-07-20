Warriors' Steph Curry Wins ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance

Steph wins ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry's incredible year just keeps getting better.

After winning his fourth championship in eight seasons earlier this summer, Curry hosted the ESPYs in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, where he received the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance after passing Ray Allen on the NBA's all-time 3-point list earlier in the year.

"Appreciate this, the only reason I wanted to host is that I thought I'd be able to present myself with the award," Curry joked. "It didn't get to happen, but definitely a great honor. Same way I looked up to my dad, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, the guys that were before me.

"All records are meant to be broken, so I know there's a lot of young kids that are out there that are working hard. I can't wait to be in the arena when y'all break this record. So thank you so much."

Curry officially passed Allen on the all-time 3-point list on December 14 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. As Curry was on the brink of history, Allen followed the Warriors around to the few games leading up to the moment, wanting to be on-hand for whenever Curry beat it.

As unlikely as it is that someone breaks Curry's still-growing record, it wouldn't surprise the game's best sharpshooter if one young baller eventually de-thrones him.

If/when that day comes, Steph will be front row supporting whoever breaks it, just like Allen was on Curry's historic night.