Warriors' Klay Thompson Wins ESPY for Best Comeback Athlete for 2022 Season

Klay wins ESPY for Best Comeback Athlete for 2022 season

It's been a long road back for Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who tore his ACL in 2019 during the NBA Finals matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Then the unfortunate injury luck didn't stop there; while rehabbing, he suffered an Achilles tear, missing the entire 2020-21 season.

Thompson would finally return to the hardwood floor in early January of this year, where he'd play a role in helping Golden State reach the 2022 NBA Finals as they would go on to defeat the Boston Celtics in six games.

At the ESPYs, the 32-year-old won the Best Comeback Athlete award. While on stage to deliver his speech, Thompson credited the Warriors organization for backing and even paying him after tearing his ACL.

"... I would not be here without the Warriors organization. I mean, who pays a guy after tearing his ACL? That's unheard of," Thompson said.

"But they have faith in me, so I know you're out there somewhere, Bob [Myers]. I appreciate you. Peter Guber as well, and Joe [Lacob] have faith in us and, man, just incredible. And I would like to thank my parents as well."

Klay with a tremendous speech after winning Best Comeback Athlete 👏pic.twitter.com/Md60GP8wyu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 21, 2022

Afterward, Thompson thanked ESPN for the award and Dub Nation for their support. Furthermore, the Warriors guard hinted that the team is only getting started, so people need to stay tuned for what's next.

âI appreciate the ESPY, thanks Mr. ESPYâ



Klay checks in after winning Best Comeback Athlete ðpic.twitter.com/OtpKoR4bZz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 21, 2022

During the 2021-22 season, Thompson appeared in 32 games averaging 20.4 points per game. With an offseason in which there will be no rehabilitation in his summer plans, the guard can continue working on returning to his past form.

