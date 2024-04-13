Australia

Man shot after seven people stabbed at Sydney mall, police said

The conditions and details of the injured were not revealed

By Staff reports and Associated Press

AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Several people have been stabbed and a man has been shot at a shopping center in Syndey, Australia, police said Saturday.

According to New South Wales state police, multiple people were stabbed after a person allegedly stabbed people at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney.

The statement added that emergency services were called to the Westfield Bondi Junction mall just before 4 p.m. local time (2 a.m. ET) “following reports of multiple people stabbed.”

Among the seven people transported to hospitals was a nine-month-old baby who was “transported to Sydney Children’s Hospital with a pediatric stab wound,” a spokesperson for New South Wales Ambulance told NBC News

Video showed many ambulances and police cars around the shopping center, and people streaming out. ABC reported that armed police were searching a rooftop parking lot.

